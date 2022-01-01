Warren - DGH
Welcome to Warren American.Whiskey.Kitchen
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
15084 Lyons Rd • $$$$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
15084 Lyons Rd
Delray Beach FL
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
The Poke Company
The Poké Company is a fast casual restaurant where you build your own bowl. Eat-in or take it to go!
Ganzo Sushi
Come in and enjoy!
Terra Fiamma Restaurant
Welcome and Enjoy!
If growing up in a large, Italian family taught us anything, it’s that food brings people together. Whether settling arguments or celebrating a good week, splitting plates at the table is the Italian way. We love classic pasta dishes like the ones Nonna used to make, but our passion for good food has us constantly seeking inventive new tastes.
With our family’s traditions in one hand and originality in the other, we’re the next generation bringing old world flavors into a new age.
The Agency Kitchen & Bar
The Agency is your go-to restaurant with a group of friends, your kids, your parents, a date or by yourself.
We want you to feel comfortable doing you at The Agency. Because here, you represent yourself.