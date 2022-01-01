Warren German American Club
Come in and enjoy!
27 KELLY STREET
Location
27 KELLY STREET
WARREN RI
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Rod's Grille
Through our doors walk the finest people... OUR CUSTOMERS!
Happy Place Creperie
Come in get happy with us. Savory and sweet crepes, salads, coffee, soft drinks and shakes.
Hunky Dory
Locally sourced and Southern-inspired. Offering dine in, take out, & delivery.
Federal Hill Pizza - Warren
Award winning Brick Oven Pizza plus Pastas, Salads, Appetizers, Desserts, Craft Beer and MORE!