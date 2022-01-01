Warren restaurants you'll love

Warren restaurants
Toast
  • Warren

Warren's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Sandwich
Must-try Warren restaurants

Firenze Restaurant image

 

Firenze Restaurant

11028 E 10 Mile Road, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fried Fish.
Cod Fried with Firenze homemade batter
Lasagna.$12.50
Layer of noodles, meat sauce, mozzarella, and ground beef
Large.$12.00
16" Pizza (12 slices), That's 25% more pizza than our competitors 14" large
Front Page Deli image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Front Page Deli

28893 Bunert Rd, Warren

Avg 4.4 (1486 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Fried Mushrooms$4.49
Bacon Cheeseburger$9.99
#1 Front Page Special
Vivios image

 

Vivios

3601 E. 12 mile road, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bake Your Own Pizza Kit$10.00
**PICK UP MONDAY-SUNDAY 11AM-10PM**
Dinner time activity for the family, stretch out your own pizza and bake it in your own oven.
Bake Your Own Pizza Kit Includes:
1 Pizza Dough, Sliced Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese & Pizza Sauce
**PICK UP TIMES ARE 12PM-5PM**
Essentials Produce Box$30.00
**PICK UP ONLY ON THURSDAY**
A box of fresh produce including: 1 Iceburg lettuce, 1 romaine lettuce, 1 broccoli, 1 cauliflower, 1 carrot, 1lb MI asparagus, 1lb mushrooms, 1 green pepper, 1 red pepper, 1 cucumber, 2 avocados, 1 bunch cilantro, 1 pint grape tomatos, 2 tomatoes
**PICK UP TIMES ARE BETWEEN 4 - 8PM**
Grocery Bag
**AVAILABLE MONDAY-SATURDAY**
Minimum of 3 Items for Order
**PICK-UP TIMES ARE 12PM-5PM**
Restaurant banner

 

Petey's Pizzeria

30830 Ryan Rd, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg Cheesebread$9.99
Sm Round Cheese$6.99
Md Round Cheese$9.99
Consumer pic

 

Detroit Wing Co

28805 Mound, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Classic 12 Piece$17.29
Reg French Fries$2.99
Boneless 8 piece$6.53
