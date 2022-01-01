Warren pizza restaurants you'll love

Must-try pizza restaurants in Warren

Firenze Restaurant image

 

Firenze Restaurant

11028 E 10 Mile Road, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Large.$12.00
16" Pizza (12 slices), That's 25% more pizza than our competitors 14" large
Fried Fish.
Cod Fried with Firenze homemade batter
Lasagna.$12.50
Layer of noodles, meat sauce, mozzarella, and ground beef
More about Firenze Restaurant
Vivios image

 

Vivios

3601 E. 12 mile road, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bake Your Own Pizza Kit$10.00
**PICK UP MONDAY-SUNDAY 11AM-10PM**
Dinner time activity for the family, stretch out your own pizza and bake it in your own oven.
Bake Your Own Pizza Kit Includes:
1 Pizza Dough, Sliced Pepperoni, Shredded Mozzarella Cheese & Pizza Sauce
**PICK UP TIMES ARE 12PM-5PM**
Charcuterie Kit$50.00
**For Pick-Up Starting TUESDAY Dec 22**
Kit Comes With:
Calabrese, Salami, Prosciutto, Smoked Gouda, Yellow Cheddar, White Cheddar with Black Pepper, Havarti with Herbs & Peppers, El Pastor Goat Cheese, Frankenmuth Chocolate Cheese, Honey Jar(1oz) with Dipper Stick, Chicago Flats Crackers, Dried Apricots, Dried Cherries, Green Apple, Kalamata Olives, Par-Baked Baguette, and Your Choice of Wine
Grocery Bag
**AVAILABLE MONDAY-SATURDAY**
Minimum of 3 Items for Order
**PICK-UP TIMES ARE 12PM-5PM**
More about Vivios
Restaurant banner

 

Petey's Pizzeria

30830 Ryan Rd, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Lg Cheesebread$9.99
Sm Round Cheese$6.99
Md Round Cheese$9.99
More about Petey's Pizzeria
