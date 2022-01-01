Taco salad in Warren

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Metro Bar & Grill

30860 Ryan Rd, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Taco Salad$12.00
Seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, black olives, served in a tortilla bowl
More about Metro Bar & Grill
Item pic

 

Vivios - Warren

3601 E. 12 mile road, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Taco Salad$13.45
Served on a bed of chopped romaine & tortilla strips, topped with scallions, tomatoes, cheddar, black olives, your choice of seasoned ground beef or shredded fiesta chicken, served with salsa & sour cream on the side
More about Vivios - Warren

