Tacos in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve tacos

Metro Bar & Grill

30860 Ryan Rd, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Fish Tacos (2)$11.00
Lightly fried cod, shredded cabbage, chipotle aioli sauce, cheese, tomato, and onion in a flour tortilla, served with Cajun fries
Mini Tacos$8.00
Taco Salad$12.00
Seasoned taco meat, lettuce, tomatoes, bell peppers, onions, black olives, served in a tortilla bowl
More about Metro Bar & Grill
Vivios - Warren

3601 E. 12 mile road, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bang Bang Tacos$0.00
Fried shrimp tossed in house-made bang-bang sauce, with shredded cabbage & Pico de Gallo, served on fresh flour tortillas.
Ribeye Tacos$0.00
Seasoned ribeye steak thinly sliced, with citrus sour cream & Pico de Gallo, served on fresh flour tortillas.
More about Vivios - Warren

