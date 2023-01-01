Chicken salad in Warren
Warren restaurants that serve chicken salad
More about Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CREPES
Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
66 Mountain Blvd, Warren
|Grilled Chicken Rice, Hummus & Chop Salad Special Bowl
|$9.99
EVERYTHING AS IS. Grill Chicken with yellow rice, Hummus & chopped salad which is tomato, onion, cucumbers, parsley mixed w/ lemon oil dressing. Served with a side of Taziki sauce.
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$15.99
Get Your Taste Buds Rolling, A bed of mixed crisp Iceberg & Romaine with tomatoes, red roasted peppers,
pepperoncini, blue cheese & strips of buffalo chicken. Served with a side of ranch
More about Warren Deli & Grill
Warren Deli & Grill
26A Mountain Blvd, Warren
|Chicken Salad
|$9.50
|Buffalo Chicken Salad
|$12.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Jack & Cheddar Cheese and Bleu Cheee Dressing served over a Garden Salad
|Chicken Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing