Chicken salad in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve chicken salad

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CREPES

Pita Grill & Creperie Warren

66 Mountain Blvd, Warren

Avg 4.6 (1424 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Rice, Hummus & Chop Salad Special Bowl$9.99
EVERYTHING AS IS. Grill Chicken with yellow rice, Hummus & chopped salad which is tomato, onion, cucumbers, parsley mixed w/ lemon oil dressing. Served with a side of Taziki sauce.
Buffalo Chicken Salad$15.99
Get Your Taste Buds Rolling, A bed of mixed crisp Iceberg & Romaine with tomatoes, red roasted peppers,
pepperoncini, blue cheese & strips of buffalo chicken. Served with a side of ranch
More about Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
Warren Deli & Grill

26A Mountain Blvd, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Chicken Salad$9.50
Buffalo Chicken Salad$12.00
Breaded Chicken Cutlet Tossed in Buffalo Sauce with Jack & Cheddar Cheese and Bleu Cheee Dressing served over a Garden Salad
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.00
Grilled Chicken over Romaine Lettuce with Parmesan Cheese, Croutons and Caesar Dressing
More about Warren Deli & Grill

