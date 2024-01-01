Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken wraps in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Warren Deli & Grill

26A Mountain Blvd, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Asian Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken with Scallions, Cucumber, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Cilantro and Hoisen Sauce in a Wrap
Baja Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken and Fresh Pico de Gallo with Bacon, Avocado, Pepper Jack Cheese and Lettuce in Your Choice of Wrap
Asian Chicken Wrap$11.00
Grilled Chicken with Cucumber, Scallions, Romaine Lettuce, Tomato, Avocado, Cilantro and Hoisen Sauce in a Wrap
More about Warren Deli & Grill
Dartcor

500 Warren Corporate Center Drive, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap$8.95
grilled chicken, crispy bacon, tomato, lettuce, ranch dressing, wrap
More about Dartcor

