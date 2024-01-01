Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve greek salad

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CREPES

Pita Grill & Creperie Warren

66 Mountain Blvd, Warren

Avg 4.6 (1424 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Greek Salad$13.99
A regional classic, A bed of mixed Iceberg & Romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers,
olives, red roasted peppers, feta cheese & oregano
Served with olive oil & lemon dressing.
Greek Salad Tray
Mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red roasted peppers, kalamata olives & feta cheese. Served with pita bread & balsamic dressing.
Greek Salad Pita$10.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, organic cucumber, red roasted peppers, Greek feta
cheese & Kalamata olives all stuffed inside a pita with blended balsamic dressing.
More about Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
Warren Deli & Grill

26A Mountain Blvd, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Greek Tuna Salad Sandwich$10.00
Tuna Salad with Black Olive Tapenade, Roasted Peppers and Arugula on Olive Roll
More about Warren Deli & Grill
Dartcor

500 Warren Corporate Center Drive, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Greek Salad$7.95
Arcadian spring mix, cucumbers, red onions, tomato, olives, garbanzo beans, feta, cup of hummus & lemon shallot vinaigrette
More about Dartcor

