Greek salad in Warren

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CREPES
Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
66 Mountain Blvd, Warren
|Greek Salad
|$13.99
A regional classic, A bed of mixed Iceberg & Romaine with tomatoes, cucumbers,
olives, red roasted peppers, feta cheese & oregano
Served with olive oil & lemon dressing.
|Greek Salad Tray
Mixed iceberg & romaine lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, red roasted peppers, kalamata olives & feta cheese. Served with pita bread & balsamic dressing.
|Greek Salad Pita
|$10.99
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, organic cucumber, red roasted peppers, Greek feta
cheese & Kalamata olives all stuffed inside a pita with blended balsamic dressing.
Warren Deli & Grill
26A Mountain Blvd, Warren
|Greek Tuna Salad Sandwich
|$10.00
Tuna Salad with Black Olive Tapenade, Roasted Peppers and Arugula on Olive Roll