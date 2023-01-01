Grilled chicken in Warren
More about Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CREPES
Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
66 Mountain Blvd, Warren
|Grilled Chicken Pita Friday Special
|$6.99
Grilled chicken W/ Lettuce, tomatoes, onions & Tatziki Sauce.
**CHICKEN GYRO MEAT AVAILABLE FOR A SMALL CHARGE**
|Grilled Chicken Rice, Hummus & Chop Salad Special Bowl
|$9.99
EVERYTHING AS IS. Grill Chicken with yellow rice, Hummus & chopped salad which is tomato, onion, cucumbers, parsley mixed w/ lemon oil dressing. Served with a side of Taziki sauce.
|Side Of Grilled Chicken
|$5.99
1 serving of sliced grilled chicken.