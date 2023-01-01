Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Hummus in Warren

Warren restaurants that serve hummus

PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CREPES

Pita Grill & Creperie Warren

66 Mountain Blvd, Warren

Avg 4.6 (1424 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Rice, Hummus & Chop Salad Special Bowl$9.99
EVERYTHING AS IS. Grill Chicken with yellow rice, Hummus & chopped salad which is tomato, onion, cucumbers, parsley mixed w/ lemon oil dressing. Served with a side of Taziki sauce.
NEW* California Hummus App$8.99
Puree made of Chickpeas mixed in with cilantro and jalapeños. A little spicy.
NEW* Red Roasted Pepper Hummus App$8.99
Hummus made from chickpeas mixed w/ red roasted peppers, tahini sauce, sugar & salt. Served with pita bread.
Warren Deli & Grill

26A Mountain Blvd, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Hummus Chicken Panini$11.00
Grilled Chicken and House Made Hummus with Provolone, Avocado and Pesto Mayo Grill Pressed on Peasant Bread
