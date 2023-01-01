Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Rice pudding in
Warren
/
Warren
/
Rice Pudding
Warren restaurants that serve rice pudding
PITAS • SALADS • SANDWICHES • SUBS • CREPES
Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
66 Mountain Blvd, Warren
Avg 4.6
(1424 reviews)
Rice Pudding Pistachio
$6.99
Rice pudding
$5.99
More about Pita Grill & Creperie Warren
Warren Deli & Grill
26A Mountain Blvd, Warren
No reviews yet
Rice Pudding
$3.25
More about Warren Deli & Grill
