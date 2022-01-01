Warren restaurants you'll love

Warren restaurants
Toast
  •
  Warren

Warren's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Seafood
Seafood
Beer
Brewpubs & Breweries
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
BBQ
Barbeque
Salad
Salad
Caterers
Steakhouses
Juice & Smoothies
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Must-try Warren restaurants

Jacked Steakhouse image

STEAKS

Jacked Steakhouse

124 N Park Ave #100, Warren

Avg 4.3 (228 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Grilled Balsamic & Cheese Panini$10.00
Long Island$5.00
Strawberry Brownie Parfait$6.50
Red plum image

 

Red plum

8212 East Market, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD$10.99
ROMAINE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, RED ONION, FRENCH FRIES, ROASTED GARLIC RANCH
DET PEPPERONI$17.99
CUP AND CHAR PEPPERONI, RED SAUCE
LARGE NEW YORK CHEEESE$13.49
MOZZARELLA, ROMANO, RED SAUCE
Salvatore's Italian Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Salvatore's Italian Grill

8720 E Market Street, Warren

Avg 4.6 (2994 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Traditional Pasta$13.50
Build you own Pasta! Select a pasta & a sauce.
Wedding
The perfect blend of chicken, sausage, meatballs and vegetables.
Pizza Bread$1.50
4 or 8 slices of our famous pizza bread (8 piece max, for a larger selection please go to pizza section and select Pizza Bread).
Cockeye BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Cockeye BBQ

1805 Parkman Road NW, Warren

Avg 4.8 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Macaroni And Cheese$2.49
Our macaroni and cheese is made fresh daily. We boil elbow macaroni and mix with a cheesy, cream sauce and bake it off "Grandma-style".
Cheesy Potatoes$1.99
#1 selling side. Hash brown potatoes blended with sour cream, cheddar cheese, onion and salt and pepper. Baked in the oven to a crispy golden brown.
Pulled Pork$5.99
Our famous slow-smoked pork shoulder, lightly sauced and garnished with creamy house slaw
Forty Six Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Six Deli

1955 Niles Cortland Rd NE Suite 4, Warren

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Pretzel Bites$5.75
Served with cheese sauce
Fresh Cut Fries$4.25
Choice of dipping sauce
Grilled Steak Salad$10.95
Bed of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, mild peppers, carrots, shredded cheddar/mozz, egg, grilled steak, fries, choice of dressing
Cockeye Creamery image

ICE CREAM

Cockeye Creamery

1805 Parkman Rd NW, Warren

Avg 4.9 (167 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Fresh Strawberry$5.00
Strawberry puree and hunks of fresh strawberry.
Deep Chocolate$5.00
Cockeye Creamery's take on traditional, American chocolate ice cream.
Pistachio$5.00
Beautifully green pistachio ice cream with salty Hillson pistachios.
Modern Methods Brewing Co. image

 

Modern Methods Brewing Co.

125 Dave Grohl Alley, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Different Thing Blackberry Peach Hard Seltzer
5.6% ABV
Hard seltzer with natural puree and flavor extracts, brewed to be crushable, flavorful, refreshing. Infused with blackberry and peach, this crisp, light seltzer captures the last of summer’s sweetness.
The Percolator Coffee Lager
5.5% ABV
Our pre-prohibition lager, the lovely Darlene, infused with rich coffee flavor from El Salvadorian Finca Marina beans, roasted by our friends at Youngstown Coffee Company. It’s time for the percolator!
Scrappy German Hefeweizen
5.3% ABV
Our version of the traditional Bavarian breakfast beer. Bright and refreshing, enjoy flavors of citrus, banana, and a hint of clove all from the unique yeast.
The Underground Lounge image

 

The Underground Lounge

139 N. Park Ave, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Strawberry Mule$5.00
City Fries$9.50
Jack Daniel BBQ Burger$14.00
Chophouse Warren image

 

Chophouse Warren

9519 E Market St, warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ALMOND CHICKEN$19.95
encrusted with sliced almonds & drizzled with a cranberry glaze
CHICKEN ALLA BLEU$19.95
baked oven fresh with gorgonzola cheese & caramelized sweet onions
THE ORIGINAL CHOPHOUSE$11.95
red leaf, iceberg, angel crisp, gorgonzola, candied almonds, house made creamy balsamic
Beautiful Whirl'd image

 

Beautiful Whirl'd

141A W MARKET ST EXD, WARREN

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Jamila$7.99
bananas, peanut butter almond milk, topped with fresh bananas, granola, almonds, and pecans.
Immune Booster
peach, mango, apple, turmeric, lemon, ginger, greek yogurt
Chicken Bacon Ranch$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, and Ranch.
Nova Coffee Co image

DONUTS

Nova Coffee Co

112 N Park Ave, Warren

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Bowl$3.00
Start with two eggs and cheese. Then, the choices are all yours.
Wrap$3.00
Start with a flour tortilla wrap, two eggs and cheese. Then, the choices are yours.
Nova Turkey$9.00
Turkey / Honey Avocado Aioli / Swiss Cheese / Greens / Tomato / Bacon
Sunrise Inn image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Inn

510 E Market St, Warren

Avg 4.5 (1261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Old World Pizza$10.85
Restaurant banner

 

The Living Room Tavern

5000 East Market St. 16, Warren

Avg 4.2 (87 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Buffalo Chicken Dip$9.00
One Dozen Wings$18.00
Tuna Poke Bowl$19.00
Subcity - Warren image

 

Subcity - Warren

2611 Parkman road, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Shrimp City Fries$11.99
Restaurant banner

 

The Lordstown Comeback

2660 Salt Springs Rd, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
noodlefun image

 

noodlefun

176 N. Park Ave, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

REBUILDING Subcity - Warren

2611 Parkman road, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Cafe 422 - Warren

4422 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD, WARREN

No reviews yet
Takeout
