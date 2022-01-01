Warren restaurants you'll love
Warren's top cuisines
Must-try Warren restaurants
More about Jacked Steakhouse
STEAKS
Jacked Steakhouse
124 N Park Ave #100, Warren
|Popular items
|Grilled Balsamic & Cheese Panini
|$10.00
|Long Island
|$5.00
|Strawberry Brownie Parfait
|$6.50
More about Red plum
Red plum
8212 East Market, Warren
|Popular items
|CRISPY CHICKEN SALAD
|$10.99
ROMAINE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, RED ONION, FRENCH FRIES, ROASTED GARLIC RANCH
|DET PEPPERONI
|$17.99
CUP AND CHAR PEPPERONI, RED SAUCE
|LARGE NEW YORK CHEEESE
|$13.49
MOZZARELLA, ROMANO, RED SAUCE
More about Salvatore's Italian Grill
PIZZA • GRILL
Salvatore's Italian Grill
8720 E Market Street, Warren
|Popular items
|Traditional Pasta
|$13.50
Build you own Pasta! Select a pasta & a sauce.
|Wedding
The perfect blend of chicken, sausage, meatballs and vegetables.
|Pizza Bread
|$1.50
4 or 8 slices of our famous pizza bread (8 piece max, for a larger selection please go to pizza section and select Pizza Bread).
More about Cockeye BBQ
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Cockeye BBQ
1805 Parkman Road NW, Warren
|Popular items
|Macaroni And Cheese
|$2.49
Our macaroni and cheese is made fresh daily. We boil elbow macaroni and mix with a cheesy, cream sauce and bake it off "Grandma-style".
|Cheesy Potatoes
|$1.99
#1 selling side. Hash brown potatoes blended with sour cream, cheddar cheese, onion and salt and pepper. Baked in the oven to a crispy golden brown.
|Pulled Pork
|$5.99
Our famous slow-smoked pork shoulder, lightly sauced and garnished with creamy house slaw
More about Forty Six Deli
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Forty Six Deli
1955 Niles Cortland Rd NE Suite 4, Warren
|Popular items
|Pretzel Bites
|$5.75
Served with cheese sauce
|Fresh Cut Fries
|$4.25
Choice of dipping sauce
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$10.95
Bed of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, mild peppers, carrots, shredded cheddar/mozz, egg, grilled steak, fries, choice of dressing
More about Cockeye Creamery
ICE CREAM
Cockeye Creamery
1805 Parkman Rd NW, Warren
|Popular items
|Fresh Strawberry
|$5.00
Strawberry puree and hunks of fresh strawberry.
|Deep Chocolate
|$5.00
Cockeye Creamery's take on traditional, American chocolate ice cream.
|Pistachio
|$5.00
Beautifully green pistachio ice cream with salty Hillson pistachios.
More about Modern Methods Brewing Co.
Modern Methods Brewing Co.
125 Dave Grohl Alley, Warren
|Popular items
|Different Thing Blackberry Peach Hard Seltzer
5.6% ABV
Hard seltzer with natural puree and flavor extracts, brewed to be crushable, flavorful, refreshing. Infused with blackberry and peach, this crisp, light seltzer captures the last of summer’s sweetness.
|The Percolator Coffee Lager
5.5% ABV
Our pre-prohibition lager, the lovely Darlene, infused with rich coffee flavor from El Salvadorian Finca Marina beans, roasted by our friends at Youngstown Coffee Company. It’s time for the percolator!
|Scrappy German Hefeweizen
5.3% ABV
Our version of the traditional Bavarian breakfast beer. Bright and refreshing, enjoy flavors of citrus, banana, and a hint of clove all from the unique yeast.
More about The Underground Lounge
The Underground Lounge
139 N. Park Ave, Warren
|Popular items
|Strawberry Mule
|$5.00
|City Fries
|$9.50
|Jack Daniel BBQ Burger
|$14.00
More about Chophouse Warren
Chophouse Warren
9519 E Market St, warren
|Popular items
|ALMOND CHICKEN
|$19.95
encrusted with sliced almonds & drizzled with a cranberry glaze
|CHICKEN ALLA BLEU
|$19.95
baked oven fresh with gorgonzola cheese & caramelized sweet onions
|THE ORIGINAL CHOPHOUSE
|$11.95
red leaf, iceberg, angel crisp, gorgonzola, candied almonds, house made creamy balsamic
More about Beautiful Whirl'd
Beautiful Whirl'd
141A W MARKET ST EXD, WARREN
|Popular items
|Jamila
|$7.99
bananas, peanut butter almond milk, topped with fresh bananas, granola, almonds, and pecans.
|Immune Booster
peach, mango, apple, turmeric, lemon, ginger, greek yogurt
|Chicken Bacon Ranch
|$9.99
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Provolone Cheese, and Ranch.
More about Nova Coffee Co
DONUTS
Nova Coffee Co
112 N Park Ave, Warren
|Popular items
|Bowl
|$3.00
Start with two eggs and cheese. Then, the choices are all yours.
|Wrap
|$3.00
Start with a flour tortilla wrap, two eggs and cheese. Then, the choices are yours.
|Nova Turkey
|$9.00
Turkey / Honey Avocado Aioli / Swiss Cheese / Greens / Tomato / Bacon
More about Sunrise Inn
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise Inn
510 E Market St, Warren
|Popular items
|Lg Old World Pizza
|$10.85
More about The Living Room Tavern
The Living Room Tavern
5000 East Market St. 16, Warren
|Popular items
|Buffalo Chicken Dip
|$9.00
|One Dozen Wings
|$18.00
|Tuna Poke Bowl
|$19.00
More about Subcity - Warren
Subcity - Warren
2611 Parkman road, Warren
|Popular items
|Shrimp City Fries
|$11.99
More about noodlefun
noodlefun
176 N. Park Ave, Warren
More about REBUILDING Subcity - Warren
REBUILDING Subcity - Warren
2611 Parkman road, Warren
More about Cafe 422 - Warren
Cafe 422 - Warren
4422 YOUNGSTOWN ROAD, WARREN