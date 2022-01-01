Warren American restaurants you'll love

Warren restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Warren

Cockeye BBQ image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Cockeye BBQ

1805 Parkman Road NW, Warren

Avg 4.8 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Macaroni And Cheese$2.49
Our macaroni and cheese is made fresh daily. We boil elbow macaroni and mix with a cheesy, cream sauce and bake it off "Grandma-style".
Cheesy Potatoes$1.99
#1 selling side. Hash brown potatoes blended with sour cream, cheddar cheese, onion and salt and pepper. Baked in the oven to a crispy golden brown.
Pulled Pork$5.99
Our famous slow-smoked pork shoulder, lightly sauced and garnished with creamy house slaw
More about Cockeye BBQ
Cockeye Creamery image

ICE CREAM

Cockeye Creamery

1805 Parkman Rd NW, Warren

Avg 4.9 (167 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Wired!
Coffee ice cream made with fresh ground Costa Rican Tarrazú espresso beans, chocolate chunks, and brownies.
Peanut Butter Pie$5.00
Creamy Reese’s peanut butter, marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate chunks.
Deep Chocolate$5.00
Cockeye Creamery's take on traditional, American chocolate ice cream.
More about Cockeye Creamery
Chophouse Warren image

 

Chophouse Warren

9519 E Market St, warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
ALMOND CHICKEN$19.95
encrusted with sliced almonds & drizzled with a cranberry glaze
CHICKEN ALLA BLEU$19.95
baked oven fresh with gorgonzola cheese & caramelized sweet onions
THE ORIGINAL CHOPHOUSE$11.95
red leaf, iceberg, angel crisp, gorgonzola, candied almonds, house made creamy balsamic
More about Chophouse Warren

