Warren Italian restaurants you'll love

Go
Warren restaurants
Toast

Must-try Italian restaurants in Warren

Red plum image

 

Red plum

8212 East Market, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
LARGE NEW YORK PEPPERONI$15.49
PEPPERONI, RED SAUCE
MEDIUM NEW YORK PEPPERONI$11.49
PEPPERONI, RED SAUCE
LG GARDEN SALAD$6.99
ROMAINE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, CREAMY BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
More about Red plum
Salvatore's Italian Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Salvatore's Italian Grill

8720 E Market Street, Warren

Avg 4.6 (2994 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Pizza Bread$1.50
4 or 8 slices of our famous pizza bread (8 piece max, for a larger selection please go to pizza section and select Pizza Bread).
Traditional Pasta$13.50
Build you own Pasta! Select a pasta & a sauce.
Chicken Parmigiana$17.00
Top seller! Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella. Served with capellini.
More about Salvatore's Italian Grill
Forty Six Deli image

SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS

Forty Six Deli

1955 Niles Cortland Rd NE Suite 4, Warren

Avg 4 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Popular items
Grilled Steak Salad$10.95
Bed of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, mild peppers, carrots, shredded cheddar/mozz, egg, grilled steak, fries, choice of dressing
Traditional Bone-In$8.00
6 wings Choice of sauce
Turkey,Cheese$5.50
Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese
More about Forty Six Deli
Sunrise Inn image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Sunrise Inn

510 E Market St, Warren

Avg 4.5 (1261 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Lg Old World Pizza$10.85
More about Sunrise Inn

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Warren

Cake

Chicken Salad

Chicken Parmesan

Pies

Map

More near Warren to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Chardon

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.4 (25 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (969 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (604 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston