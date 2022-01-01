Warren Italian restaurants you'll love
Must-try Italian restaurants in Warren
Red plum
8212 East Market, Warren
|Popular items
|LARGE NEW YORK PEPPERONI
|$15.49
PEPPERONI, RED SAUCE
|MEDIUM NEW YORK PEPPERONI
|$11.49
PEPPERONI, RED SAUCE
|LG GARDEN SALAD
|$6.99
ROMAINE, MOZZARELLA, TOMATO, CREAMY BALSAMIC VINAIGRETTE
PIZZA • GRILL
Salvatore's Italian Grill
8720 E Market Street, Warren
|Popular items
|Pizza Bread
|$1.50
4 or 8 slices of our famous pizza bread (8 piece max, for a larger selection please go to pizza section and select Pizza Bread).
|Traditional Pasta
|$13.50
Build you own Pasta! Select a pasta & a sauce.
|Chicken Parmigiana
|$17.00
Top seller! Breaded chicken breast, tomato sauce, melted mozzarella. Served with capellini.
SALADS • SANDWICHES • CHICKEN WINGS
Forty Six Deli
1955 Niles Cortland Rd NE Suite 4, Warren
|Popular items
|Grilled Steak Salad
|$10.95
Bed of lettuce topped with tomato, cucumber, onion, mild peppers, carrots, shredded cheddar/mozz, egg, grilled steak, fries, choice of dressing
|Traditional Bone-In
|$8.00
6 wings Choice of sauce
|Turkey,Cheese
|$5.50
Half: Lettuce, tomato, onion, oil, vinegar, choice of cheese