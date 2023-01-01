Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve burritos

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Cockeye BBQ

1805 Parkman Road NW, Warren

Avg 4.8 (1018 reviews)
Takeout
MOLE BURRITO$13.99
Smoked Brisket, Spanish Red Rice with Peas and Carrots, 12" Flour Tortilla, grilled Mission-style, slathered with California Fig Mole Negro and garnished with Cotija Cheese, Red Onion and Cilantro.
More about Cockeye BBQ
Wahaka Taco

132 Niles Cortland Road, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Achiote Chicken Burrito$11.00
14" flour tortilla stuffed with achiote chicken (marinated with lime juice, apple cider vinegar, achiote paste, cinnamon stick & fire grilled on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.
Carne Asada Burrito$14.00
14" stuffed flour tortilla with carne asada (marinated skirt steak, ancho & Guajillo chiles, roasted garlic, roasted onions, Mexican oregano & cinnamon fire grilled and crisped on the Plancha), Mexican melty cheese, pico de gallo, thin sliced greens, crunchy tortilla chips and cilantro rice.
More about Wahaka Taco

