Chicken wraps in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve chicken wraps

Nova Coffee Co image

DONUTS

Nova Coffee Co

112 N Park Ave, Warren

Avg 4.7 (401 reviews)
Takeout
Chicken Salad Wrap$5.50
Chicken Salad, Lettuce, Tomato
More about Nova Coffee Co
Subcity - Warren image

 

Subcity - Warren

2611 Parkman road, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Philly Wrap$11.49
Crispy Chicken Wrap$10.99
More about Subcity - Warren

