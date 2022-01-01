Pies in
Warren restaurants that serve pies
ICE CREAM
Cockeye Creamery
1805 Parkman Rd NW, Warren
Avg 4.9
(167 reviews)
Peanut Butter Pie
$5.00
Creamy Reese’s peanut butter, marshmallow, graham cracker, chocolate chunks.
More about Cockeye Creamery
Chophouse Warren
9519 E Market St, warren
No reviews yet
Peanut Butter Pie
$2.95
Coconut Cream Pie
More about Chophouse Warren
