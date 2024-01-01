Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Risotto in Warren

Go
Warren restaurants
Toast

Warren restaurants that serve risotto

Consumer pic

 

Chophouse Warren - 9519 E Market St

9519 E Market St, warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Risotto$6.95
More about Chophouse Warren - 9519 E Market St
West & Main image

 

West & Main Warren, OH

187 W Market St, Warren

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
SHIITAKE MUSHROOM & ENGLISH PEA RISOTTO$18.00
sauteed SHIITAKE MUSHROOMS, English PEAS, white wine, arborio rice, butter, parmesan, truffle oil, crispy leeks
More about West & Main Warren, OH

Browse other tasty dishes in Warren

Pumpkin Cheesecake

Crispy Chicken

Chicken Salad

Sweet Potato Fries

Ravioli

Penne

Pretzels

Coconut Cream Pies

Map

More near Warren to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (9 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Chardon

No reviews yet

Girard

No reviews yet

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (50 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (85 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1874 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.5 (184 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1247 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (395 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (759 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston