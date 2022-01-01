Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Shrimp salad in
Warren
/
Warren
/
Shrimp Salad
Warren restaurants that serve shrimp salad
Chophouse Warren
9519 E Market St, warren
No reviews yet
SHRIMP BERRY SALAD
$22.95
More about Chophouse Warren
Subcity - Warren
2611 Parkman road, Warren
No reviews yet
Shrimp Salad
$9.99
More about Subcity - Warren
Browse other tasty dishes in Warren
Pies
Spaghetti
Crispy Chicken
Turkey Clubs
Chicken Wraps
Caesar Salad
Grilled Chicken
Pasta Salad
More near Warren to explore
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Kent
Avg 4.5
(23 restaurants)
Aurora
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Chardon
Avg 3.8
(7 restaurants)
Niles
Avg 4.4
(6 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Mercer
Avg 4.6
(4 restaurants)
Girard
No reviews yet
Hermitage
Avg 4.5
(2 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Youngstown
Avg 4.5
(36 restaurants)
Salem
Avg 4.4
(4 restaurants)
Akron
Avg 4.4
(60 restaurants)
Canton
Avg 4.5
(17 restaurants)
Ashtabula
Avg 4.2
(4 restaurants)
Meadville
Avg 4.5
(10 restaurants)
Chicago
Avg 4.4
(1341 restaurants)
Detroit
Avg 4.4
(117 restaurants)
Grand Rapids
Avg 4.4
(119 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(858 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(269 restaurants)
Philadelphia
Avg 4.4
(520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston