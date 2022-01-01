Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp salad in Warren

Go
Warren restaurants
Toast

Warren restaurants that serve shrimp salad

Consumer pic

 

Chophouse Warren

9519 E Market St, warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
SHRIMP BERRY SALAD$22.95
More about Chophouse Warren
Subcity - Warren image

 

Subcity - Warren

2611 Parkman road, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp Salad$9.99
More about Subcity - Warren

Browse other tasty dishes in Warren

Pies

Spaghetti

Crispy Chicken

Turkey Clubs

Chicken Wraps

Caesar Salad

Grilled Chicken

Pasta Salad

Map

More near Warren to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Kent

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Aurora

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Chardon

Avg 3.8 (7 restaurants)

Niles

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Mercer

Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)

Girard

No reviews yet

Hermitage

Avg 4.5 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Youngstown

Avg 4.5 (36 restaurants)

Salem

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Akron

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Canton

Avg 4.5 (17 restaurants)

Ashtabula

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Chicago

Avg 4.4 (1341 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (117 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (119 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (858 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (269 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (520 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston