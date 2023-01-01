Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Spaghetti and meatballs in
Warren
/
Warren
/
Spaghetti And Meatballs
Warren restaurants that serve spaghetti and meatballs
Red plum - 8212 East Market
8212 East Market, Warren
No reviews yet
SPAGHETTI AND MEATBALLS
$10.99
RED SAUCE, PARMESAN
More about Red plum - 8212 East Market
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Sunrise Inn
510 E Market St, Warren
Avg 4.5
(1261 reviews)
Spaghetti Dinner W/ Meatball
$13.49
More about Sunrise Inn
