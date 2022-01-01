Warren restaurants you'll love
Warren's top cuisines
Must-try Warren restaurants
More about Taylor's Treats n' Eatz
Taylor's Treats n' Eatz
1530 Market Street, Warren
|Popular items
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad
|$9.95
A bed of lettuce and spinach topped with grilled chicken, real bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and shredded cheese. We recommend pairing it with our house-made ranch dressing.
|Mac n' Cheese Panini
|$8.95
A ciabatta bun filled with our house-made mac n' cheese, crisp bacon and a slice of cheddar cheese, then pressed in our panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.
|Shakes
Available in any of our 52 ice cream flavors, three different sizes. All include whipped & cherry, if you'd like.
More about Plaza Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Plaza Restaurant
328 Pennsylvania Ave W, Warren
|Popular items
|Sm Greek Salad
|$7.25
Small portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.
|Tender Salad Plain
|$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with chicken tenders and fries.
|Souvlaki
|$9.99
Same as pocket salad but with a choice of chicken, steak, or gyro meat.
More about Fat Daddy's Tap Room and Grill
Fat Daddy's Tap Room and Grill
601 Pennsylvania Ave E,, Warren
|Popular items
|Big Daddy Burger
|$12.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & 1000 island.
|Pepperoni Balls
|$2.50
Served with sauce. Fried.
|Chicken Fingers Basket
|$8.00
Served with fries, celery & choice of dipping sauce and fries.
More about Ribs n' Bones
BBQ • FRENCH FRIES
Ribs n' Bones
6452 Jackson Run Road, Warren
|Popular items
|Chicken Wings
|$14.99
Crispy fried - celery & chunky blue cheese
|Fish Fry
|$14.99
Available Friday & Saturday! Beer battered Icelandic haddock served with tartar sauce, pineapple slaw & natural cut fries.
|Pittsburgh Salad
|$7.99
Mixed greens & veggies topped with shredded cheddar & natural cut fries. Try it topped with our sirloin!