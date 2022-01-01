Warren restaurants you'll love

Go
Warren restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Warren

Warren's top cuisines

American
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Food Trucks
Cake
Dessert & Ice Cream
Greek
Scroll right

Must-try Warren restaurants

Taylor's Treats n' Eatz image

 

Taylor's Treats n' Eatz

1530 Market Street, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Bacon Ranch Salad$9.95
A bed of lettuce and spinach topped with grilled chicken, real bacon, tomatoes, cucumbers, onions and shredded cheese. We recommend pairing it with our house-made ranch dressing.
Mac n' Cheese Panini$8.95
A ciabatta bun filled with our house-made mac n' cheese, crisp bacon and a slice of cheddar cheese, then pressed in our panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.
Shakes
Available in any of our 52 ice cream flavors, three different sizes. All include whipped & cherry, if you'd like.
More about Taylor's Treats n' Eatz
Plaza Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Plaza Restaurant

328 Pennsylvania Ave W, Warren

Avg 4.6 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Sm Greek Salad$7.25
Small portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.
Tender Salad Plain$11.99
Lettuce, tomatoes, and cheese. Topped with chicken tenders and fries.
Souvlaki$9.99
Same as pocket salad but with a choice of chicken, steak, or gyro meat.
More about Plaza Restaurant
Fat Daddy's Tap Room and Grill image

 

Fat Daddy's Tap Room and Grill

601 Pennsylvania Ave E,, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Big Daddy Burger$12.00
Cheese, lettuce, tomato, onions & 1000 island.
Pepperoni Balls$2.50
Served with sauce. Fried.
Chicken Fingers Basket$8.00
Served with fries, celery & choice of dipping sauce and fries.
More about Fat Daddy's Tap Room and Grill
Ribs n' Bones image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ribs n' Bones

6452 Jackson Run Road, Warren

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Wings$14.99
Crispy fried - celery & chunky blue cheese
Fish Fry$14.99
Available Friday & Saturday! Beer battered Icelandic haddock served with tartar sauce, pineapple slaw & natural cut fries.
Pittsburgh Salad$7.99
Mixed greens & veggies topped with shredded cheddar & natural cut fries. Try it topped with our sirloin!
More about Ribs n' Bones

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Warren

Chicken Salad

Cheeseburgers

French Fries

Map

More near Warren to explore

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Ellicottville

Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Saint Marys

No reviews yet

Fredonia

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (41 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (179 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (270 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.5 (238 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (88 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (91 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston