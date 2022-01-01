Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Cake in Warren

Go
Warren restaurants
Toast

Warren restaurants that serve cake

Taylor's Treats n' Eatz image

 

Taylor's Treats n' Eatz

1530 Market Street, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Large Sheet Cake$32.00
Vanilla & chocolate ice cream with tasty chocolate cookie crunchies. Serves 18-26 (or so they say, this is more our size!)
7" Round Cake$17.00
Vanilla & chocolate ice cream with tasty chocolate cookie crunchies. Serves 8-10 (but is that really enough ice cream cake for everyone!?)
More about Taylor's Treats n' Eatz
Plaza Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Plaza Restaurant

328 Pennsylvania Ave W, Warren

Avg 4.6 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Crab Cake Dinner$16.95
More about Plaza Restaurant
Ribs n' Bones image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ribs n' Bones

6452 Jackson Run Road, Warren

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Lemon Italian Cream Cake$6.50
Carrot Cake$7.00
Strawberry Dream Cake$6.50
More about Ribs n' Bones

Browse other tasty dishes in Warren

Taco Salad

Grilled Chicken Sandwiches

Tacos

Pies

Cheese Fries

Chicken Tenders

Mozzarella Sticks

Mushroom Burgers

Map

More near Warren to explore

Ellicottville

Avg 4.1 (7 restaurants)

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Bemus Point

Avg 4.6 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Lakewood

Avg 4.3 (4 restaurants)

Mayville

Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)

Saint Marys

No reviews yet

Fredonia

Avg 4.9 (4 restaurants)

Frewsburg

Avg 4.9 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Jamestown

Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)

Olean

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Erie

Avg 4.5 (51 restaurants)

Meadville

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Buffalo

Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)

Indiana

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (515 restaurants)

Minneapolis

Avg 4.5 (330 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (330 restaurants)

Detroit

Avg 4.4 (114 restaurants)

Providence

Avg 4.5 (100 restaurants)

Oklahoma City

Avg 4.4 (124 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston