Chicken pizza in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve chicken pizza

Taylor's Treats n' Eatz image

 

Taylor's Treats n' Eatz

1530 Market Street, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
BBQ Chicken Pizza Flat$9.95
A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with a thin layer of BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and our signature grilled chicken, drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with a side salad.
Buffalo Chicken Pizza Flat$9.95
A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with our special sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese and our signature grilled chicken, then drizzled with buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing. Served with a side salad.
Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Flat$9.95
A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with a thin layer of house-made ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, then finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing. Served with a side salad.
More about Taylor's Treats n' Eatz
Fat Daddy's Tap Room and Grill image

 

Fat Daddy's Tap Room & Grille

601 Pennsylvania Ave E,, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Bacon Ranch Chicken Pizza
More about Fat Daddy's Tap Room & Grille

