Chicken pizza in Warren

Taylor's Treats n' Eatz
1530 Market Street, Warren
|BBQ Chicken Pizza Flat
|$9.95
A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with a thin layer of BBQ sauce, mozzarella cheese and our signature grilled chicken, drizzled with BBQ sauce. Served with a side salad.
|Buffalo Chicken Pizza Flat
|$9.95
A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with our special sauce, shredded mozzarella cheese and our signature grilled chicken, then drizzled with buffalo sauce and house-made ranch dressing. Served with a side salad.
|Chicken Bacon Ranch Pizza Flat
|$9.95
A personal size square (approx 7") panini flatbread topped with a thin layer of house-made ranch dressing, mozzarella cheese, grilled chicken and crumbled bacon, then finished with a drizzle of ranch dressing. Served with a side salad.