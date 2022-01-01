Greek salad in Warren
Warren restaurants that serve greek salad
More about Plaza Restaurant
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS
Plaza Restaurant
328 Pennsylvania Ave W, Warren
|Side Greek Salad
|$4.25
|Lg Greek Salad
|$8.75
Large portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.
|Sm Greek Salad
|$7.25
Small portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.