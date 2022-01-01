Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Greek salad in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve greek salad

Plaza Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Plaza Restaurant

328 Pennsylvania Ave W, Warren

Avg 4.6 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Side Greek Salad$4.25
Lg Greek Salad$8.75
Large portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.
Sm Greek Salad$7.25
Small portion of lettuce, tomatoes, potatoes, and green peppers tossed in a homemade Greek dressing. Topped with feta cheese and a grilled pita. Served with an egg, pepperochinis, and olives on the side.
Ribs n' Bones image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ribs n' Bones

6452 Jackson Run Road, Warren

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Greek Salad$8.99
Mixed greens with feta cheese, kalamata olives & pepperoncinis! Try it out with chilled jumbo shrimp or char-grilled peppercorn chicken.
