Mac and cheese in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve mac and cheese

Mac n' Cheese Panini image

 

Taylor's Treats n' Eatz

1530 Market Street, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Mac n' Cheese Panini$9.25
A ciabatta bun filled with our house-made mac n' cheese, crisp bacon and a slice of cheddar cheese, then pressed in our panini grill. Served with a pickle spear and potato chips.
House-made Mac n' Cheese$4.00
Our signature house-made mac n' cheese.
More about Taylor's Treats n' Eatz
Plaza Restaurant image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS

Plaza Restaurant

328 Pennsylvania Ave W, Warren

Avg 4.6 (808 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$4.99
Mac & Cheese Din SM$6.95
Mac & Cheese Din LG$8.95
More about Plaza Restaurant
Ribs n' Bones image

BBQ • FRENCH FRIES

Ribs n' Bones

6452 Jackson Run Road, Warren

Avg 4.5 (150 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Mac & Cheese$7.99
Kid friendly Kraft Mac & Cheese - Natural cut fries.
Side Mac & Cheese$3.99
More about Ribs n' Bones

