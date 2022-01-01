Warren restaurants you'll love
More about Perella's Ristorante
PIZZA • FRENCH FRIES
Perella's Ristorante
311 Metacome Avenue, Warren
|Popular items
|Lg Steamers
|$19.95
|Salmon
|$19.95
|Lobster
|$24.95
More about Hunky Dory
Hunky Dory
40 Market Street, Warren
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
|$21.00
taking spicy up a notch with tonight's Nashville HOT Fried chicken: fried Baffoni's chicken thigh + leg, pimento mac & cheese, & cole slaw.
Contains dairy + gluten
|Hunky Burger
|$14.00
stony creek farm 5oz smashburger, cabot cheddar, vidalia onion, dill pickles + special sauce all on a martin's sesame potato roll served with house fries
bun contains gluten, dairy, and sesame seeds
|Honey Nut Squash + Local Greens Grain Salad
|$16.00
sorghum, oven-roasted greens, dried cranberry, macoun apple, maple-butternut squash vinaigrette, spiced pepita crunch
vegan + gluten free
More about Papa Gino's
PIZZA • PASTA
Papa Gino's
623 Metacom Avenue, Warren
|Popular items
|Fettuccini Chicken Broc Alfredo FMD
|$24.99
|Buffalo Chicken Blue Cheese
|French Fries
|$3.19
More about Chomp
Chomp
440 Child St, Warren
|Popular items
|BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
BBQ Hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted brioche
|Wings
|$13.00
Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ
|Classic Smash Burger
|$15.00
Seared and smashed beef patty, American cheese, chopped white onion, house pickles, Chomp sauce on toasted brioche
More about Federal Hill Pizza - Warren
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Federal Hill Pizza - Warren
495 Main Street, Warren
|Popular items
|12" CHEESE
|$13.50
Traditional Pizza with Red sauce and shredded Mozzarella
|16" WAY IT SHOULD BE
|$21.50
Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil
|16" MARGHERITA
|$18.99
Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil cooked well done, imported Tuscan extra virgin olive oil
More about Rod's Grille
Rod's Grille
6 WASHINGTON STREET, WARREN
|Popular items
|Egg Meat and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.25
fried egg with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage and cheese
|Hot Wiener - Plain
|$2.25
a plain hot wiener served in a steamed wiener roll
|Cheeseburger
|$6.25
5 ounce patty cooked on a charcoal grill topped with a slice of American cheese and served on a grilled hamburger bun with your choice of toppings.
More about Happy Place Creperie
Happy Place Creperie
438 Main Street, Warren
|Popular items
|#4 - 2 Free range eggs, ham, cheddar cheese
|$11.00
|22 - peach, bavarian cream, toasted granola
|$8.50
|#3 - Smoked salmon, dill, cram cheese, caper berries, fresh cucumber
|$13.00
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren
50 Miller Street, Warren
|Popular items
|Statler Chicken
|$26.95
Lemon Thyme Mashed, Baby Spinach, Lemon Rosemary Pan Jus
*30 minute cook time
|Mustard Glazed Salmon
|$27.95
Over Braised French Lentils, Roasted Root Vegetables, Baby Spinach
|Tuna Tartare
|$16.50
Sushi Grade Yellowfin Tuna, Avacado, Spicy Aioli, Scallions, Crispy Wontons, Ponzu Sauce
More about Baja's - Warren
Baja's - Warren
651 Metacome Ave, Warren