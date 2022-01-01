Warren American restaurants you'll love

Go
Warren restaurants
Toast

Must-try American restaurants in Warren

Hunky Dory image

 

Hunky Dory

40 Market Street, Warren

Avg 4.9 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Nashville Hot Fried Chicken$21.00
taking spicy up a notch with tonight's Nashville HOT Fried chicken: fried Baffoni's chicken thigh + leg, pimento mac & cheese, & cole slaw.
Contains dairy + gluten
Hunky Burger$14.00
stony creek farm 5oz smashburger, cabot cheddar, vidalia onion, dill pickles + special sauce all on a martin's sesame potato roll served with house fries
bun contains gluten, dairy, and sesame seeds
Honey Nut Squash + Local Greens Grain Salad$16.00
sorghum, oven-roasted greens, dried cranberry, macoun apple, maple-butternut squash vinaigrette, spiced pepita crunch
vegan + gluten free
More about Hunky Dory
Chomp image

 

Chomp

440 Child St, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
BBQ Hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted brioche
Wings$13.00
Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ
Classic Smash Burger$15.00
Seared and smashed beef patty, American cheese, chopped white onion, house pickles, Chomp sauce on toasted brioche
More about Chomp
Waterdog Kitchen & Bar image

 

Waterdog Kitchen & Bar

125 Water Street, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Waterdog Kitchen & Bar
Restaurant banner

 

The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren

50 Miller Street, Warren

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Statler Chicken$26.95
Lemon Thyme Mashed, Baby Spinach, Lemon Rosemary Pan Jus
*30 minute cook time
Mustard Glazed Salmon$27.95
Over Braised French Lentils, Roasted Root Vegetables, Baby Spinach
Tuna Tartare$16.50
Sushi Grade Yellowfin Tuna, Avacado, Spicy Aioli, Scallions, Crispy Wontons, Ponzu Sauce
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Warren

Salmon

French Fries

Chicken Sandwiches

Map

More near Warren to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (19 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 3.8 (14 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 3.9 (8 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (5 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 3.9 (3 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.4 (3 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (71 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (381 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (45 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (187 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (419 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.4 (247 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (165 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston