Warren American restaurants you'll love

More about Hunky Dory
Hunky Dory
40 Market Street, Warren
|Popular items
|Nashville Hot Fried Chicken
|$21.00
taking spicy up a notch with tonight's Nashville HOT Fried chicken: fried Baffoni's chicken thigh + leg, pimento mac & cheese, & cole slaw.
Contains dairy + gluten
|Hunky Burger
|$14.00
stony creek farm 5oz smashburger, cabot cheddar, vidalia onion, dill pickles + special sauce all on a martin's sesame potato roll served with house fries
bun contains gluten, dairy, and sesame seeds
|Honey Nut Squash + Local Greens Grain Salad
|$16.00
sorghum, oven-roasted greens, dried cranberry, macoun apple, maple-butternut squash vinaigrette, spiced pepita crunch
vegan + gluten free
More about Chomp
Chomp
440 Child St, Warren
|Popular items
|BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
BBQ Hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted brioche
|Wings
|$13.00
Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ
|Classic Smash Burger
|$15.00
Seared and smashed beef patty, American cheese, chopped white onion, house pickles, Chomp sauce on toasted brioche
More about The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren
The Revival Craft Kitchen & Bar - Warren
50 Miller Street, Warren
|Popular items
|Statler Chicken
|$26.95
Lemon Thyme Mashed, Baby Spinach, Lemon Rosemary Pan Jus
*30 minute cook time
|Mustard Glazed Salmon
|$27.95
Over Braised French Lentils, Roasted Root Vegetables, Baby Spinach
|Tuna Tartare
|$16.50
Sushi Grade Yellowfin Tuna, Avacado, Spicy Aioli, Scallions, Crispy Wontons, Ponzu Sauce