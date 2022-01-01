Warren burger restaurants you'll love
Chomp
440 Child St, Warren
|Popular items
|BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$16.00
BBQ Hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted brioche
|Wings
|$13.00
Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ
|Classic Smash Burger
|$15.00
Seared and smashed beef patty, American cheese, chopped white onion, house pickles, Chomp sauce on toasted brioche
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS
Federal Hill Pizza - Warren
495 Main Street, Warren
|Popular items
|12" CHEESE
|$13.50
Traditional Pizza with Red sauce and shredded Mozzarella
|16" WAY IT SHOULD BE
|$21.50
Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil
|16" MARGHERITA
|$18.99
Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil cooked well done, imported Tuscan extra virgin olive oil
Rod's Grille
6 WASHINGTON STREET, WARREN
|Popular items
|Egg Meat and Cheese Sandwich
|$5.25
fried egg with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage and cheese
|Hot Wiener - Plain
|$2.25
a plain hot wiener served in a steamed wiener roll
|Cheeseburger
|$6.25
5 ounce patty cooked on a charcoal grill topped with a slice of American cheese and served on a grilled hamburger bun with your choice of toppings.