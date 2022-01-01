Warren burger restaurants you'll love

Must-try burger restaurants in Warren

Chomp image

 

Chomp

440 Child St, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich$16.00
BBQ Hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted brioche
Wings$13.00
Dry rubbed and served crispy with these deliciously creative flavors; Hot & Smokey, Crispy Korean , Mozambique, House BBQ, Alabama White BBQ
Classic Smash Burger$15.00
Seared and smashed beef patty, American cheese, chopped white onion, house pickles, Chomp sauce on toasted brioche
More about Chomp
Federal Hill Pizza - Warren image

PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Federal Hill Pizza - Warren

495 Main Street, Warren

Avg 4.3 (588 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
12" CHEESE$13.50
Traditional Pizza with Red sauce and shredded Mozzarella
16" WAY IT SHOULD BE$21.50
Mozzarella, red sauce, pepperoni, mushrooms, imported white truffle oil
16" MARGHERITA$18.99
Fresh mozzarella, red sauce, and basil cooked well done, imported Tuscan extra virgin olive oil
More about Federal Hill Pizza - Warren
Rod's Grille image

 

Rod's Grille

6 WASHINGTON STREET, WARREN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Egg Meat and Cheese Sandwich$5.25
fried egg with your choice of bacon, ham, or sausage and cheese
Hot Wiener - Plain$2.25
a plain hot wiener served in a steamed wiener roll
Cheeseburger$6.25
5 ounce patty cooked on a charcoal grill topped with a slice of American cheese and served on a grilled hamburger bun with your choice of toppings.
More about Rod's Grille

