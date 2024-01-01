Carbonara in Warren
Chomp Warren
279 Water Street, Warren
|Carbonara Mac and Cheese
|$8.00
Bacon parmesan mac and cheese
|Carbonara Mac & Cheese Balls
|$14.00
Fried house mac and cheese smothered in
bacon parmesan cheese sauce, prosciutto, pecorino, cracked black pepper, and herbs
Federal Hill Pizza Warren
495 Main Street, Warren
|Roman Carbonara Pasta
|$18.99
Straight from the Eternal City, this real Classic Carbonara consists of a lighter, smoother egg based sauce, plenty of pecorino cheese and salty, crispy Guanciale (Italian cured meat product prepared from pork jowl) come together beautifully in this classic dish
|CLASSIC CHORIZO CARBONARA
|$18.99
Our twist on the Classic Roman Carbonara... made with Chorizo & Basil with an Egg & Pecorino Romano Cheese sauce
|BUCATINI CARBONARA
|$20.00
bucatini, egg yolk, guanciale, pecorino, black pepper. We use pecorino (salty and sharp) NOT PARMESAN in this dish!