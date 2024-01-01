Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Carbonara in Warren

Warren restaurants that serve carbonara

Chomp Warren

279 Water Street, Warren

Carbonara Mac and Cheese$8.00
Bacon parmesan mac and cheese
Carbonara Mac & Cheese Balls$14.00
Fried house mac and cheese smothered in
bacon parmesan cheese sauce, prosciutto, pecorino, cracked black pepper, and herbs
More about Chomp Warren
PIZZA • HAMBURGERS

Federal Hill Pizza Warren

495 Main Street, Warren

Avg 4.3 (588 reviews)
Roman Carbonara Pasta$18.99
Straight from the Eternal City, this real Classic Carbonara consists of a lighter, smoother egg based sauce, plenty of pecorino cheese and salty, crispy Guanciale (Italian cured meat product prepared from pork jowl) come together beautifully in this classic dish
CLASSIC CHORIZO CARBONARA$18.99
Our twist on the Classic Roman Carbonara... made with Chorizo & Basil with an Egg & Pecorino Romano Cheese sauce
BUCATINI CARBONARA$20.00
bucatini, egg yolk, guanciale, pecorino, black pepper. We use pecorino (salty and sharp) NOT PARMESAN in this dish!
More about Federal Hill Pizza Warren

