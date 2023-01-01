Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Warren

Warren restaurants
Warren restaurants that serve honey chicken

Item pic

 

Hunky Dory

40 Market Street, Warren

Avg 4.9 (285 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pimento Cheese + Red Pepper Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich$14.00
Fried chicken, red pepper honey, Hunky Dory pimento cheese, + pickles on a sesame seed bun. $1 from each sale of this chicken sandwich will be donated to Haus of Codec.
This is for a sandwich only, selection available for additional sides
Contains gluten + dairy, bun contains sesame seeds.
More about Hunky Dory
Item pic

 

Chomp Warren

279 Water Street, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken$17.00
BBQ hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted challah bun
Honey Mustard BBQ Fried Chicken$17.00
Southern fried chicken, dill garlic waffle fries, pickles, American cheese, Chomp fil-a sauce, lettuce on toasted challah bun
More about Chomp Warren

