Honey chicken in Warren
Warren restaurants that serve honey chicken
Hunky Dory
40 Market Street, Warren
|Pimento Cheese + Red Pepper Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich
|$14.00
Fried chicken, red pepper honey, Hunky Dory pimento cheese, + pickles on a sesame seed bun. $1 from each sale of this chicken sandwich will be donated to Haus of Codec.
This is for a sandwich only, selection available for additional sides
Contains gluten + dairy, bun contains sesame seeds.
Chomp Warren
279 Water Street, Warren
|BBQ Hot Honey Fried Chicken
|$17.00
BBQ hot honey dipped fried chicken, jalapeno cream cheese, Alabama bbq sauce, house pickles on toasted challah bun
|Honey Mustard BBQ Fried Chicken
|$17.00
Southern fried chicken, dill garlic waffle fries, pickles, American cheese, Chomp fil-a sauce, lettuce on toasted challah bun