Omelettes in Warren

More about Rod's Grille - Warren, RI
Rod's Grille - Warren, RI
6 WASHINGTON STREET, WARREN
|Western Omelette
|$7.75
diced ham, onions and your choice of american, provolone or crumbled feta cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast
|Cheese Omelette
|$6.25
two slices of either american or provolone,; or crumbled feta cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast
|Veggie Omelette
|$7.75
diced mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers, tomatoes and your choice of cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast