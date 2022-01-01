Omelettes in Warren

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Warren restaurants that serve omelettes

Rod's Grille image

 

Rod's Grille - Warren, RI

6 WASHINGTON STREET, WARREN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Western Omelette$7.75
diced ham, onions and your choice of american, provolone or crumbled feta cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast
Cheese Omelette$6.25
two slices of either american or provolone,; or crumbled feta cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast
Veggie Omelette$7.75
diced mushrooms, onions, mixed peppers, tomatoes and your choice of cheese served with your choice of home fries and toast
More about Rod's Grille - Warren, RI
Happy Place Creperie image

 

Happy Place Creperie

438 Main Street, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Omelette, Croassant, Sour Cream, Potato Sticks$8.00
More about Happy Place Creperie

