Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sweet potato fries in Warren

Go
Warren restaurants
Toast

Warren restaurants that serve sweet potato fries

Item pic

 

Baja's - Warren - 651 Metacom Ave

651 Metacome Ave, Warren

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
**SWEET POTATO FRIES**$7.00
More about Baja's - Warren - 651 Metacom Ave
Rod's Grille image

 

Rod's Grille - Warren, RI

6 WASHINGTON STREET, WARREN

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Sweet Potato Fries$0.00
More about Rod's Grille - Warren, RI

Browse other tasty dishes in Warren

Rangoon

Chicken Sandwiches

Chili

Cake

Lobsters

Crab Rangoon

Salmon

Bruschetta

Map

More near Warren to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (130 restaurants)

Warwick

Avg 3.4 (28 restaurants)

Fall River

Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)

Bristol

Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (12 restaurants)

Somerset

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Tiverton

Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (130 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.4 (18 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (710 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.6 (77 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (34 restaurants)

Tampa

Avg 4.3 (406 restaurants)

Denver

Avg 4.4 (768 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (903 restaurants)

Las Vegas

Avg 4.3 (591 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (387 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.1 (92 restaurants)
© 2024 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston