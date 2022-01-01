Warren & Vine
Wine, cheese, charcuterie and delicious pastries- Come in and enjoy!
364 Warren Street
Location
364 Warren Street
Hudson NY
|Sunday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|4:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Olde Hudson
Everything we serve in the Cafe is made in our kitchen with the best ingredients we offer in the Market. Made one order at a time—With care.
Oak Pizzeria Napoletana
A Southern Italian eatery serving traditional Neapolitan pizzas, seasonal antipasti to share and unique wines.
Le Perche
We open Friday-Sunday
9am-3pm, offering socially distanced dining, retail, to-go and curbside pick up.
Ca'Mea Restaurant
Come on in and enjoy!