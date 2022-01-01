Go
Toast

Warren's Spirited Kitchen

Come in and enjoy!

FRENCH FRIES

14614 East Park St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (832 reviews)
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
Fresh Ingredients
Seating
Reservations
Catering
Takeout

Location

14614 East Park St.

Burton OH

Sunday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 12:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Fat Daddy

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Dutch Country Restaurant

No reviews yet

We are a family style restaurant that loves to serve you our home style meals. We take pride in making sure each dish has great flavor, large portions, and affordable prices!
P.S. I have heard many times that our Prime Rib is the best around!!!!

Zeppe's Pizzeria - Middlefield

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Vinny's Italian Kitchen

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston