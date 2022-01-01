Warrensburg restaurants you'll love
Must-try Warrensburg restaurants
More about ZYDECO'S
ZYDECO'S
609 East Young Ave, Warrensburg
|Popular items
|Country Fried Chicken
|$15.50
|Etouffee
|$16.00
|Jambalaya
|$14.00
More about Blackadder Two
Blackadder Two
121 North Holden Street, Warrensburg
|Popular items
|Turkey Salami Panini
Turkey, salami, chipotle basil mayo, white
cheddar, lettuce, onion, & tomato on toasted ciabatta.
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our handmade recipe with chicken, craisins, raisins, mayo, and red & green apples, on Green Truck Bakery's Cranberry Almond Bread.
|Thai Sweet Potatoes
|$9.00
Grilled sweet potato medallions with balsamic glaze, peanut sauce, cherry tomatoes, and cilantro
More about El Coparol
El Coparol
429 W 91st St, De Soto