Chicken fajitas in Warrensburg

Warrensburg restaurants
Warrensburg restaurants that serve chicken fajitas

Country Kitchen

205 East Cleveland Ave, Warrensburg

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Chicken Fajita Skillet$12.99
2 eggs any style topped with savory fire-braised chicken, grilled diced green peppers and onions, our signature cheese blend, and fresh avocado slices on a bed of seasoned hash browns. Topped with salsa and dollop of sour cream.
Heroes Restaurant & Pub

107 W Pine St, Warrensburg

TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Nachos Grande with Fajita Chicken$11.59
A heaping platter of crisp tortilla chips topped with our cheese blend, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, green onions, black olives, and sour cream.
Fajita Chicken Salad$13.29
Mixed greens topped with fajita chicken, tomatoes, scallions, black olives, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
