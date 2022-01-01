Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Warrensburg

Warrensburg restaurants
Warrensburg restaurants that serve chicken salad

Blackadder Two image

 

Blackadder Two

121 North Holden Street, Warrensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our handmade recipe with chicken, craisins, raisins, mayo, and red & green apples, on Green Truck Bakery's Cranberry Almond Bread.
Chicken salad fruity feta$15.00
More about Blackadder Two
Consumer pic

 

Heroes Restaurant & Pub

107 W Pine St, Warrensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Fajita Chicken Salad$11.29
Mixed greens topped with fajita chicken, tomatoes, scallions, black olives, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
Grilled Chicken & Black Bean Salad$10.49
A bowl of mixed greens topped with black beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and slices of tender char-broiled chicken.
More about Heroes Restaurant & Pub

