Chicken salad in Warrensburg

Blackadder Two
121 North Holden Street, Warrensburg
|Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our handmade recipe with chicken, craisins, raisins, mayo, and red & green apples, on Green Truck Bakery's Cranberry Almond Bread.
|Chicken salad fruity feta
|$15.00
Heroes Restaurant & Pub
107 W Pine St, Warrensburg
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$11.29
Mixed greens topped with fajita chicken, tomatoes, scallions, black olives, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
|Grilled Chicken & Black Bean Salad
|$10.49
A bowl of mixed greens topped with black beans, cheddar cheese, tomatoes, red onions, and slices of tender char-broiled chicken.