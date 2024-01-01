Fajitas in Warrensburg
Warrensburg restaurants that serve fajitas
Country Kitchen
205 East Cleveland Ave, Warrensburg
|Chicken Fajita Skillet
|$12.99
2 eggs any style topped with savory fire-braised chicken, grilled diced green peppers and onions, our signature cheese blend, and fresh avocado slices on a bed of seasoned hash browns. Topped with salsa and dollop of sour cream.
Heroes Restaurant & Pub
107 W Pine St, Warrensburg
|Nachos Grande with Fajita Chicken
|$11.59
A heaping platter of crisp tortilla chips topped with our cheese blend, seasoned ground beef, lettuce, tomato, green onions, black olives, and sour cream.
|Fajita Chicken Salad
|$13.29
Mixed greens topped with fajita chicken, tomatoes, scallions, black olives, guacamole, sour cream, shredded cheese, and crispy tortilla strips.
|Fajita Stuffed Potato
|$9.99
Fajita chicken, green peppers, onions, and mushrooms topped with Heroe's cheese sauce.