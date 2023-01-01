Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Honey chicken in Warrensburg

Warrensburg restaurants
Warrensburg restaurants that serve honey chicken

Country Kitchen

205 East Cleveland Ave, Warrensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Mustard Chicken Melt$11.29
Fire- braised chicken drizzled with honey mustard, tomato, four cheese blend on grilled bread of your choice 800-1410 cal.
More about Country Kitchen
Heroes Restaurant & Pub

107 W Pine St, Warrensburg

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Honey Fried Chicken Sandwich$13.29
A hand-breaded 6oz. chicken breast cooked to a golden brown, drizzled with Mike's hot honey, and topped with honey mustard lettuce slaw. Served on a ciabatta bun with onions and pickles.
More about Heroes Restaurant & Pub

