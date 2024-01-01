Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Cake in
Warrenton
/
Warrenton
/
Cake
Warrenton restaurants that serve cake
The Uptown Cafe
1639 SE Ensign Ln, Warrenton
No reviews yet
Chocolate Cake
$5.00
More about The Uptown Cafe
Arnie's Cafe - 269 S Main
269 S Main, Warrenton
Avg 4.5
(362 reviews)
Cake Combo
$8.00
Short Stack Buttermilk Pancakes (2 Cakes)
$8.00
Buttermilk Pancakes (3 Cakes)
$10.00
More about Arnie's Cafe - 269 S Main
