Warrenton restaurants you'll love

Must-try Warrenton restaurants

Third + Main image

 

Third + Main

15 South Third Street, Warrenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
The Fabulous BLT$7.95
Lemon Bar$1.85
House Salad$6.95
More about Third + Main
Great Harvest Bread Co. image

SANDWICHES

Great Harvest Bread Co.

108 Main St., Warrenton

Avg 4.6 (446 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
California Cobb$8.69
Breakfast Sandwich$4.69
BLT$6.10
More about Great Harvest Bread Co.
Old Bust Head Brewing Company image

 

Old Bust Head Brewing Company

7134 Farm Station Road, Warrenton

Avg 4.5 (146 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Graffiti House 1/6 Keg$115.00
Graffiti House 6 Pack - 12oz Bottles$12.99
Red Prickly Pear Imperial Sour 32oz Crowler$13.50
More about Old Bust Head Brewing Company
Carousel Frozen Treats image

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Carousel Frozen Treats

346 Waterloo St, Warrenton

Avg 4.6 (510 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Special Hot Dog$6.75
Sm Waterloo$4.25
Kids Cup /Cone$2.25
More about Carousel Frozen Treats
Cafe at Farm Station image

 

Cafe at Farm Station

7150 Farm Station Rd, Warrenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Fried Chicken Fingers
Served with housemade fries, fruit, juice, and choice of dipping sauce
Steak & Cheese$15.00
Sliced roast beef, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, horseradish mayo on a 9" French hoagie.
Turkey and Avocado Club$14.00
Turkey, bacon, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on freshly baked sourdough bread
More about Cafe at Farm Station
Graze to Griddle - WARRENTON image

 

Graze to Griddle - WARRENTON

Warrenton VA, Warrenton

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Single BYOB$8.95
GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice
Maple Chipotle Dip$0.75
our house-made creamy, sweet and smoky dipping sauce
Double BYOB$10.95
GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice
More about Graze to Griddle - WARRENTON
The Natural Marketplace image

FRUITS

The Natural Marketplace

5 Diagonal Street, Warrenton

Avg 4.8 (163 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Baja Turkey Wrap$13.99
Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, Crisp Greens, and Our House Cilantro-Lime sauce.
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
California Dreamin' Wrap$13.99
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Sprouts, Chevre Goat Cheese, and Herbamare salt with our House Garlic-Dill Mayo
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
Grilled Breakfast Burrito$13.99
Scrambeld eggs, Provolone Cheese, Avocado, and our House Garlic-Dill Mayo *Give it a little Southwest flare by adding our mild black bean salsa!
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
More about The Natural Marketplace
Molly's Irish Pub image

 

Molly's Irish Pub

36 Main St, Warrenton

Avg 4.3 (1080 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chicken Strip Platter$10.00
Hand breaded tenders, served with chips and honey mustard sauce
Fish & Chips$16.00
Wild caught Atlantic cod in our Guinness batter served with beer battered chips and coleslaw
Pub Burger$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion
More about Molly's Irish Pub
Denim and Pearls image

 

Denim and Pearls

29 Main St, Warrenton, Warrenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Meatloaf$20.00
Lemon Dill Salmon$24.00
Mashed Potatoes$3.00
More about Denim and Pearls
Black Bear Bistro image

PIZZA • SMOKED SALMON

Black Bear Bistro

32 Main St, Warrenton

Avg 4.1 (1260 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Capa calzone$14.95
Margarite$12.95
Greek Salad$12.95
More about Black Bear Bistro

