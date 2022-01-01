Warrenton restaurants you'll love
Third + Main
15 South Third Street, Warrenton
|The Fabulous BLT
|$7.95
|Lemon Bar
|$1.85
|House Salad
|$6.95
SANDWICHES
Great Harvest Bread Co.
108 Main St., Warrenton
|California Cobb
|$8.69
|Breakfast Sandwich
|$4.69
|BLT
|$6.10
Old Bust Head Brewing Company
7134 Farm Station Road, Warrenton
|Graffiti House 1/6 Keg
|$115.00
|Graffiti House 6 Pack - 12oz Bottles
|$12.99
|Red Prickly Pear Imperial Sour 32oz Crowler
|$13.50
ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Carousel Frozen Treats
346 Waterloo St, Warrenton
|Special Hot Dog
|$6.75
|Sm Waterloo
|$4.25
|Kids Cup /Cone
|$2.25
Cafe at Farm Station
7150 Farm Station Rd, Warrenton
|Fried Chicken Fingers
Served with housemade fries, fruit, juice, and choice of dipping sauce
|Steak & Cheese
|$15.00
Sliced roast beef, provolone, caramelized onions, roasted red peppers, mushrooms, horseradish mayo on a 9" French hoagie.
|Turkey and Avocado Club
|$14.00
Turkey, bacon, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on freshly baked sourdough bread
Graze to Griddle - WARRENTON
Warrenton VA, Warrenton
|Single BYOB
|$8.95
GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice
|Maple Chipotle Dip
|$0.75
our house-made creamy, sweet and smoky dipping sauce
|Double BYOB
|$10.95
GO WILD!!!! build your own beef burger by adding any toppings of your choice
FRUITS
The Natural Marketplace
5 Diagonal Street, Warrenton
|Baja Turkey Wrap
|$13.99
Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, Crisp Greens, and Our House Cilantro-Lime sauce.
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
|California Dreamin' Wrap
|$13.99
Avocado, Lettuce, Tomato, Cucumber, Carrots, Sprouts, Chevre Goat Cheese, and Herbamare salt with our House Garlic-Dill Mayo
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
|Grilled Breakfast Burrito
|$13.99
Scrambeld eggs, Provolone Cheese, Avocado, and our House Garlic-Dill Mayo *Give it a little Southwest flare by adding our mild black bean salsa!
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
Molly's Irish Pub
36 Main St, Warrenton
|Chicken Strip Platter
|$10.00
Hand breaded tenders, served with chips and honey mustard sauce
|Fish & Chips
|$16.00
Wild caught Atlantic cod in our Guinness batter served with beer battered chips and coleslaw
|Pub Burger
|$12.00
Lettuce, tomato, mayo, red onion
Denim and Pearls
29 Main St, Warrenton, Warrenton
|Meatloaf
|$20.00
|Lemon Dill Salmon
|$24.00
|Mashed Potatoes
|$3.00