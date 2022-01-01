Pies in Warrenton
Warrenton restaurants that serve pies
Third + Main
15 South Third Street, Warrenton
|Homemade Pies & Cakes
|$4.00
|Shepherds Pie
|$11.95
|Key Lime Pie
|$4.00
Old Bust Head Brewing Company
7134 Farm Station Road, Warrenton
|Key Lime Pie Imperial Sour 32oz Crowler
|$13.50
Cafe at Farm Station
7150 Farm Station Rd, Warrenton
|Cherry Hand Pie
|$4.99
Soft, flakey crust filled with house made cherry compote. Baked by our in-house pastry chef.
|Apple Hand Pie
|$4.99
Baked by our in-house pastry chef.