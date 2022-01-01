Salmon in
Warrenton restaurants that serve salmon
Molly's Irish Pub
36 Main St, Warrenton
Avg 4.3
(1080 reviews)
Blackened Salmon Caesar
$17.00
Pan roasted salmon in our spicy blackening seasoning over tossed caesar
More about Molly's Irish Pub
Denim and Pearls
29 Main St, Warrenton, Warrenton
No reviews yet
Lemon Dill Salmon
$24.00
More about Denim and Pearls
