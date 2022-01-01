Salmon in Warrenton

Warrenton restaurants that serve salmon

Molly's Irish Pub image

 

Molly's Irish Pub

36 Main St, Warrenton

Avg 4.3 (1080 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Blackened Salmon Caesar$17.00
Pan roasted salmon in our spicy blackening seasoning over tossed caesar
More about Molly's Irish Pub
Denim and Pearls image

 

Denim and Pearls

29 Main St, Warrenton, Warrenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Lemon Dill Salmon$24.00
More about Denim and Pearls

