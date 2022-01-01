Short ribs in Warrenton
Café at Farm Station
7150 Farm Station Rd, Warrenton
|Mahogany Braised Short Rib Sandwich
|$20.95
A favorite created by Serendipity Catering. Juicy mahogany braised short rib, house made green chimichurri & spicy mayo, tomato, provolone, & crispy fried onion rings on freshly baked ciabatta. Served with your choice of a side garden salad or rosemary olive oil French fries and a side of roasted garlic aioli.