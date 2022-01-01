Tacos in Warrenton
Cafe at Farm Station
7150 Farm Station Rd, Warrenton
|Chipotle Shrimp Tacos
|$14.00
An order of 3 with your choice of corn (GF) or flour tortillas filled with grilled cajun seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
|Hawaiian Chicken Tacos
|$12.00
3 flame warmed tortillas filled with Huli Huli Hawaiian chicken & Pineapple Mango Salsa with an avocado crema drizzle. Choose between corn or flour tortillas.
|Cinco De Mayo Tacos
|$14.00
4 Cinco de Mayo Tacos in corn tortillas with grilled pineapple pico de gallo and spicy mayo. Your choice of steak or chicken.