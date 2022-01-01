Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tacos in Warrenton

Warrenton restaurants
Warrenton restaurants that serve tacos

Item pic

 

Cafe at Farm Station

7150 Farm Station Rd, Warrenton

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Chipotle Shrimp Tacos$14.00
An order of 3 with your choice of corn (GF) or flour tortillas filled with grilled cajun seasoned shrimp, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and avocado.
Hawaiian Chicken Tacos$12.00
3 flame warmed tortillas filled with Huli Huli Hawaiian chicken & Pineapple Mango Salsa with an avocado crema drizzle. Choose between corn or flour tortillas.
Cinco De Mayo Tacos$14.00
4 Cinco de Mayo Tacos in corn tortillas with grilled pineapple pico de gallo and spicy mayo. Your choice of steak or chicken.
More about Cafe at Farm Station
Molly's Irish Pub image

 

Molly's Irish Pub

36 Main St, Warrenton

Avg 4.3 (1080 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$13.00
More about Molly's Irish Pub

