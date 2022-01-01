Turkey clubs in Warrenton

Turkey and Avocado Club image

 

Cafe at Farm Station

7150 Farm Station Rd, Warrenton

Turkey and Avocado Club$14.00
Turkey, bacon, provolone, avocado, lettuce, tomatoes, mayo on freshly baked sourdough bread
Baja Turkey Sandwich image

The Natural Marketplace

5 Diagonal Street, Warrenton

Avg 4.8 (163 reviews)
Baja Turkey Sandwich$11.99
Roasted Turkey, Avocado, Pepper-Jack Cheese, Black Bean Salsa, Crisp Greens, and Our House Cilantro-Lime sauce.
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
Turkey Reuben Sandwich$11.99
Turkey and Swiss Cheese, topped with Raw Sauerkraut and our House 1000 Island Dressing; Grilled to perfection
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
Turkey & Brie Sandwich$11.99
Organic turkey, caramelized balsamic onion, apple and currant mix, creamy Brie & dill mayo
*Please note, not all ingredients may be available
