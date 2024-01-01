Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Warroad restaurants you'll love

Warroad restaurants
  • Warroad

Warroad's top cuisines

American
Coffee & tea
Breakfast & brunch
Asian fusion
Dessert & ice cream
Chinese
Must-try Warroad restaurants

Lake of the Woods Coffee Company image

 

Lake of the Woods Coffee Company

102 Lake St NE, Warroad

Breakfast Cruncher$5.95
Scrambled Eggs, your choice of sausage crumble or bacon, shredded chedder and monterey jack cheese, served in a panini grilled 12" tortilla.
BBQ Chips$0.99
1.5oz bag - BBQ Kettle Chips
Soup of the Day$0.00
Soup available Monday - Saturday
Monday: Chicken Dumpling
Tuesday: Wisconsin Cheese
Wednesday: Chili
Thursday: Chicken Tortilla
Friday: Chicken Wild Rice
Saturday: Cooks Choice
8oz Cup
12oz Bowl
Served with crackers
Daisy Garden's Restaurant

115 Wabasha Avenue, Warroad

Chicken Fried Rice$13.50
Hoisin Chicken$14.95
Spring Egg Roll (1)$2.50
Joab’s Algoma Eatery & Tavern - 701 MN Hwy 11

701 MN Hwy 11, Warroad

Chicken Caesar$13.00
Romaine lettuce, grilled chicken, Parmesan cheese, croutons, grilled lemon, and Caesar dressing
French Dip$16.00
