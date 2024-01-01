Cake in Warroad
Lake of the Woods Coffee Company
102 Lake St NE, Warroad
|Cake Slices
|$3.50
Lemon Bread with frosting - Chocolate Banana Swirl - Banana Nut - Party Cake - Cinnamon Coffee Cake
|Cinnamon Crumble Coffee Cake
|$4.00
Joab’s Algoma Eatery & Tavern - 701 MN Hwy 11
701 MN Hwy 11, Warroad
|Carrot Cake
|$9.00
Poppy seed butter cream frosting, toasted coconut, toasted pecan
|Drunken Chocolate Cake
|$9.00
Chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache; served with frangelico cream sauce