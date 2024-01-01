Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chicken salad in Warroad

Warroad restaurants
Warroad restaurants that serve chicken salad

Item pic

ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Lake of the Woods Coffee Company

102 Lake St NE, Warroad

Avg 4.6 (35 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Chicken Salad Wrap$11.49
Creamy chicken salad, cashews, dried cranberries and lettuce. Served in a 12" tortilla.
All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of BBQ or Sea Salt kettle chips and two mini cookies.
Chicken Salad Sandwich$12.49
Creamy chicken salad, cashews, dried cranberries and lettuce on your choice of an cranberry wild rice bread or Focaccia Bun.
All sandwich/wrap lunch items are served with a pickle spear, your choice of chips and two mini cookies.
Chicken Caesar Salad$12.49
Grilled chicken breasts, mixed greens, shredded parmesan cheese and croutons. Served with caesar dressing.
More about Lake of the Woods Coffee Company
Item pic

 

Daisy Garden's Restaurant

115 Wabasha Avenue, Warroad

No reviews yet
Takeout
Deep Fried Chicken Salad$14.50
More about Daisy Garden's Restaurant

